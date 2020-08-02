Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

