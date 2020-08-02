Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 83,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 17,706,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

