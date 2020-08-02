Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.