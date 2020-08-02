Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

