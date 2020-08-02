Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-5.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.2-48.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.33 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.78 EPS.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

