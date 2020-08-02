Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

