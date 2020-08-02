Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 153,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 364,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.