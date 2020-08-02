Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0056

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $112.23 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000819 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 28,420,244,553 coins and its circulating supply is 20,145,889,011 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

