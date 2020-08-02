Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $488.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.08 and a 200-day moving average of $407.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

