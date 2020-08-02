Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at SunTrust Banks

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Noble Energy to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.66.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 18,462,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,697,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,249.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 3,795,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,380,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after buying an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 565.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 2,914,126 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

