Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $222.28. The stock had a trading volume of 415,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,926. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $222.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.