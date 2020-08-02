Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

