Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $48.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,482.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. The firm has a market cap of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,474.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

