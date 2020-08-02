Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,140,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

