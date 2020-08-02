Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 9,734 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $116.94. 9,623,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

