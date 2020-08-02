Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Novartis by 68.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Novartis by 255.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $187.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.