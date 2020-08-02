Own 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.05120760 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00051719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00030411 BTC.

About Own

CHX is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

