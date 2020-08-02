Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

