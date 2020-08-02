Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.13.

PYPL traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

