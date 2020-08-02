Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Paypal stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

