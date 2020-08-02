Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $212.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Paypal by 38,906.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 135.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,534,000 after buying an additional 1,633,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

