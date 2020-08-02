Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 109,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.