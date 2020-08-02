Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 8.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

