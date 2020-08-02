Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

