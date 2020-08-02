Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 1,929,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pluralsight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

