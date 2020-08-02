Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of PS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 1,929,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,432. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 72.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

