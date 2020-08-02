Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of PS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 1,929,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,432. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 72.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit