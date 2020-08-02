Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 357,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

