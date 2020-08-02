Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Position Decreased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 860.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 34,452 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

