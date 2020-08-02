Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.