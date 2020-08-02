PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 994,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

