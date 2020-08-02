Qitmeer (HLC) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $730,584.64 and $46,838.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Allcoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

