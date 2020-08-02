QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $106.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

