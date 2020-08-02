Raymond James Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 16,770,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

