Robert W. Baird Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

