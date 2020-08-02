Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $9,160,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 247.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 232.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 775.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 1,258,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

