Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $23.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.44.

MTOR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 965,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.45. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,596,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 286,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 219,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

