Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $89.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

PTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 994,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

