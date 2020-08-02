Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 1,514,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,095,000 after buying an additional 76,237 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.