Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 835,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 2,784,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,520. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 43.89% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.