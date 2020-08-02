Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

SLCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 30,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

