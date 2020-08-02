Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.
SLCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 30,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
