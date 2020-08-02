SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.23). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 290.83% and a negative net margin of 6,193.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

