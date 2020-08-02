Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 189,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,911. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a P/E ratio of 255.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.73. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

In related news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $60,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

