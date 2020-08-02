Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Decreases By 14.7%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 116.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

