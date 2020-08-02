Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Drops By 24.2%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Sientra stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 478,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sientra by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 966.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

