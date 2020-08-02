Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Rises By 16.8%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.67. 8,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.