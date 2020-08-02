Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Decreases By 13.0%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

SKYS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,087. Sky Solar has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

