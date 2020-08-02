Short Interest in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreases By 35.3%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 430,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 435,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,921. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SONM. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

