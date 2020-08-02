Short Interest in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Grows By 30.0%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 97,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,536. The company has a market cap of $204.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

