Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expands By 11.1%

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.