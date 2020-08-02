Short Interest in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Decreases By 32.2%

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,641. Spi Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

